Lynn Ban, renowned star of Bling Empire: New York, has died.

She was 51.

The heartbreaking news was shared by her son, Sebastien, on Instagram Wednesday, January 22, just weeks after the reality TV personality underwent emergency brain surgery following injuries sustained in a skiing accident.

"My mum passed away on Monday. I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her.

"Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person. I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was.

"She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all. She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know.

"She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for. She took care of me, my dad, and our Entire family throughout her whole life. Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be.

"As a final message to my mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end in something she always told me 'I love you more than life itself' mum."

The post quickly garnered support from fans, many of whom shared heartfelt condolences in the comments. One follower wrote: "Sebastian, such a beautiful post. Sending you so much love. I never met your Mum but can feel how special the bond you both shared and am sorry for your loss." Another added: "So sorry for your loss. May your mother rest in peace. I will keep fond memories of her in Marrakech a couple of years ago. My thoughts are with you."

Last December, Lynn disclosed on Instagram that she had been involved in a skiing accident while vacationing in Aspen, Colorado, with her family. She recounted: "At the top of the mountain, I caught a tip and face-planted. Luckily I always wear a helmet. It didn't seem that bad at the time, and I was able to ski to the bottom." Despite initially feeling fine, she later sought medical attention after developing a headache. A CAT scan revealed a brain bleed, necessitating an emergency airlift to a trauma center.

In her final update, Lynn expressed gratitude for having survived the ordeal and shared her hope for recovery, stating she had a "long road ahead" but felt "grateful and blessed to see the new year."

Lynn leaves behind her husband, Jett Kain, and their son, Sebastien.