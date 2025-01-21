Rebecca Wylie Simms, a prominent figure in the food and lifestyle scene and co-owner of the popular Los Angeles cheese shop Lady & Larder, has died at the age of 39 due to a "tragic surgery complication."

Her twin sister Sarah Simms Hendrix shared the news through an announcement on Lady & Larder's official Instagram account.

Sarah said in a heartfelt message, "This loss is immeasurable, and our hearts are completely shattered,"

The message was accompanied by a photograph of her sister, affectionately known as Boo.

"Boo was our magic maker, our color painter, and the brightest light I have ever known," she added. "We ask for your patience and understanding as we navigate this overwhelmingly painful time."

Rebecca left behind her husband, Sean Montes, and two daughters, Mavis and Bertie Lou, aged 3 and 2.

The food influencer's untimely death casts a shadow over the new year after sharing a hopeful start to 2025.

Among pictures and videos capturing her daughters' joyous beachside celebration as they welcomed the year ahead, she wrote just weeks before her tragic death, "My toast for 2025: may we remember to wake up and dance. Listen more. Linger longer."

"Make gratitude our aesthetic. Go hard on the problem and soft on the person. Pick up the phone. Get our hands dirty. Mail more letters," she added. "Buy the hat. Sing louder. Surrender to the surprises. Go slowly. Follow what makes you feel."

"Be amazed by it all."

Upon completing her studies in graphic design at San Diego State University, she immersed herself in the food and business industry.

In addition to her dedicated efforts at Lady and Larder, the successful venture she established with her sister in 2016, Rebecca held the position of Senior Creative Director at Lazy Dog Restaurants, according to E! Online.