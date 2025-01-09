50 Cent has clapped back at Jim Jones following remarks the Dipset rapper made about their infamous 2007 performance during a recent interview.

While speaking with Justin Laboy on the Respectfully podcast, the "I Really Men It" emcee expressed his frustrations with both 50 Cent and Cam'ron's take on their performance.

"Them n****s be on my d**k. Them n****s ain't got nothing else to think about but Capo. I did a lot for them n****s in their life, ya heard? Both of them," Jones said.

He also defended his decision to join 50 Cent on stage at the show, which had caused waves due to Cam'ron's feud with 50 and Dipset's own internal conflicts at the time.

"They called me like, 'Yo, you wanna come out and perform at the show?' [I replied,] 'S**t yeah! I got the hottest record, I'm popping out,' " Jones explained, referring to his hit song "We Fly High (Ballin')."

Reflecting on the event, Jones, born Joseph Guillermo Jones II, added, "I wasn't on nobody's friendship. I was a pirate." The 48-year-old then poked fun at G-Unit's style, saying, "Them n****s couldn't even dress, but he had a platform for me to perform on in front of thousands of people in New York. Yeah, I'm taking that."

50 Cent wasted no time responding.

On January 8, the G-Unit mogul mocked Jones on Instagram by posting a selfie with Jay-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe, and Remy Ma from the 2017 Roc Nation brunch. The image notably showed Jones standing outside the group. Adding fuel to the fire, 50 also resurfaced court transcripts from 6ix9ine's racketeering trial.

In the wiretapped call, Jim Jones, referred to as "Individual 1," was heard calling for 6ix9ine to "get violated" because "he ain't a gang member no more." In his caption, 50 wrote: "LOL [grinning face emoji] INDIVIDUAL 1 calling the shots out here, I know you working so please don't say gangster s**t to me INDIVIDUAL 1!"

He posted a second photo of Jones and his longtime girlfriend Chrissy Lampkin sitting next to another woman.

"INDIVIDUAL 1 Cam is on vacation right now, but you wait till he gets back you're gonna get it," he penned in the caption.

Jones seemingly responded to the "Many Men" rapper, posting a video of himself standing in front of a microphone.

He added the text: "I be mad too lol."