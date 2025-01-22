Reports claiming that Meghan Markle was considering a "post-divorce" book deal was promptly dismissed by sources with knowledge of the situation involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Although a recent article in Vanity Fair hinted at Markle's team exploring the idea of publishing a book, there was reportedly never any intention to pursue such a project.

Insiders with knowledge of the Sussex's affairs said that the strength of their brand is deeply rooted in their unity as a team.

According to one source who spoke to Page Six, "Meghan and Harry know that they are tied together, their value is in being a couple — even if they wanted to split, they couldn't."

A separate individual knowledgeable about the $20 million contract between the couple and Penguin Random House, finalized in 2021, has refuted the speculations, saying they were never aware of any plans for a divorce-themed book.

It was also added that the agreement appears to have taken a backseat following the overwhelming triumph of Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare."

Despite initial expectations of a widely discussed agreement that was rumored to cover topics like "leadership" and "wellness," it seems that the deal has now quietly faded away following "Spare."

According to Vanity Fair's article, the rumored book was presented as a conceptual proposal to assess public interest and did not signify any intention from the Sussexes to go their separate ways.

The report highlighted that no formal offers were extended, and no written work has materialized since.

Per the publication's source, "There was no divorce to write about."

Comparing the recent Penguin Random House deal and the Sussexes' Netflix agreement from 2020, an industry expert shared, "I think the Random House deal is much like the Netflix deal: Netflix just said 'Yes' to everything because they wanted to get the docu-series ['Harry & Meghan']. So they said, 'Ok, we'll take the 'Polo' show' and let's see what happens with Meghan's lifestyle show."

In light of various trials, the couple's image has encountered obstacles, particularly with criticisms directed at the former "Suits" actress for engaging with the media while condemning tabloid practices.

Their actions during a visit to support victims of the Los Angeles wildfires drew disapproval from actress Justine Bateman, who accused them of being "disaster tourists," as well as social media users.

Despite the challenges they faced, the Sussexes have consistently shown solidarity, portraying a strong sense of teamwork.

The publishing insider told the outlet, "They are worth more together."

"It doesn't benefit them to be apart — they have all their deals together."