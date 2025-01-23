Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend Kat Pasion has broken her silence regarding a "scary" nonconsensual incident which she says took place when they dated back in 2018.

The model — who met Combs back in 2013 before officially dating him in 2018 after his breakup with Me & U singer, Cassie — expressed the alleged harrowing experiences she had with the Bad Boy boss, in addition to warning signs of his alleged aggressive behavior.

The relationship between the two didn't last long, and after one particular unforgettable incident, the model explained that she knew she would never see him again.

Pasion — who's set to appear in Discovery's four-part series along with several of his previous associates, The Fall of Diddy — began by describing a head-turning incident back in 2018 when he reportedly hovered his arm around her neck.

"Don't you f*****g dare, because I'll call the police" she claimed she then told him amid a dispute, per Page Six. The model alleged that the musician "started laughing," pretending as if it was "a joke."

Investigation Discovery has dropped the trailer for 'The Fall of Diddy' pic.twitter.com/wK28FPFPFw — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) January 10, 2025

In another instance, Pasion claimed the two were watching a documentary based on fellow disgraced R&B icon R. Kelly, when the I'll Be Missing You star said of the now-convicted sex offender, "There's a little bit of R. Kelly in all of us."

Just one year later in 2019, the two went their separate ways, but not without more red flags. The model alleged that amid their split, Diddy threatened, "You don't want to end up like my ex Cassie."

Years later in 2021, the model rekindled with Combs and ended up at his home in Malibu when the rap star allegedly forced himself onto her when he wasn't able to sleep.

Read more: Kendrick Lamar Reveals SZA as Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Guest

"It was just scary, to be honest, because his whole tone, everything changed," she said. "It wasn't consensual and he ... the person who came out of that bathroom and woke me up was someone that — I didn't even recognize him, and I knew that I was never going to see him again."

Pasion admitted that in that moment she felt "insignificant" compared to a star with so much power, revealing that the scary moment left her feeling "numb" and "suppressed."

"You feel so small and insignificant because this person has so much power and resources, and all of these people. It's just very intimidating," she said. "Also, at the same time, I feel like I should've known better. That's the shame, though," she stated, per the media outlet.

Pasion also alleged that the rapper called her and "threatened" her, saying he could have her "deported.

"I can call the embassy and get you deported back to Canada, you don't know who you're f–king with, you don't know what I can do to you," she alleges he told her.

Before they hung up, Pasion allegedly told Combs, "You're a demon," prompting him to end the call.

"Karma's a b***h, and where is he sitting today?" the model said of the rapper, currently awaiting trial behind bars at Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center.

Diddy's legal team has brushed off the claims, telling Page Six that "Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous."

"Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that the accusations against Mr. Combs are pure fiction," his team concluded, per the outlet.