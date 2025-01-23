The 2025 Oscars nominees list has been revealed, and several surprising names were left off.

Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, Selena Gomez, and other celebrities are notable exclusions from the upcoming ceremony.

Jolie had great reviews for her most recent film, "Maria," but she was not nominated despite it.

Film industry insiders claim that Jolie will be "devastated" that the Oscars chose not to recognize her performance since she put a lot of passion into the part.

Jolie had a close emotional connection with the opera singer after she spent months perfecting her voice and committing to the part of Maria Callas.

However, a source in the movie business claims that Jolie's high-profile divorce battle with Brad Pitt is the cause of her snub.

They told Page Six, "This just shows that Hollywood is Team Brad."

"The Globes showed that the foreign press loves her, but that's not Hollywood. Nobody was going to go against Brad and give Angelina a vote ... people just love Brad."

In December, Pitt and Jolie put an end to their long-standing legal battle by reaching a resolution for their divorce after years of controversial disputes.

During that period, Jolie's attorney, James Simon, acknowledged her state of exhaustion as she sought ways to bring healing to her family.

According to another insider who spoke to Page Six, "The divorce is done, and yes, politics do come into play a little alongside the films and the performances."

"But the fact is that there are a lot of first-time nominees shows that we still have a healthy industry."

Jolie returned to acting after a brief hiatus.

Another industry insider shared with the outlet that the "Tomb Raider" actress may have been disappointed by the Oscar's oversight, noting that the snub was a setback for both the actress and the film's production company, Netflix.

Reports of Hollywood backing Pitt come amid alleged indications that he is preparing to share "his side" on the events surrounding his split from Jolie.

Jolie has opened up about her feelings about their divorce, alluding to her hatred to dishonesty and expressing feeling like her inner light had dimmed.

According to insider information shared with Life & Style, now that the divorce proceedings are over, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor is allegedly considering opening up to his friends about his perspective on the situation.

"[Jolie] continues to throw out these not-so-veiled jabs, and you don't have to be a rocket scientist to know who she's referring to," the insider said.

"Now that their divorce is final, Brad's telling friends maybe it's time to share his side."

The source further emphasized that Pitt's intentions do not revolve around seeking vengeance; rather, he simply aims to correct the narrative.

The informant shared, " Brad's held on to a lot of secrets about Angelina — some that could change the kids' opinion of their mom," and this could be "why Brad's held [things] back for many years."