2025 Oscars: The Complete List of Nominations
The 2025 Academy Award nominations, unveiled Thursday, January 23, at 8:30 a.m. ET, arrived this year under unprecedented circumstances as Los Angeles continues to grapple with devastating wildfires.
Actors Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang announced the nominations via livestream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy's social media platforms among what has become one of the most challenging Oscar seasons in recent memory.
The announcement comes after multiple delays caused by the ongoing wildfire crisis. Originally scheduled for January 17, then pushed to January 19, the Academy ultimately extended its voting period through January 17, giving its members additional time to cast their ballots.
Four members of the Academy's 55-person board of governors lost their homes to the wildfires, and the disaster has forced significant changes to the traditional Oscar season calendar. The Oscar nominees luncheon, set for February 10, has been canceled. The Scientific and Technical Awards ceremony, originally set for February 18, has also been postponed indefinitely.
"We are devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang said in a joint statement. "The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship."
The Academy has donated $750,000 to the Motion Picture & Television Fund to help those affected by the fires.
Still, the 97th Academy Awards ceremony remains scheduled for Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Conan O'Brien will make his Oscars hosting debut, following in the footsteps of Jimmy Kimmel.
The Academy has indicated that this year's ceremony will pay special tribute to those affected by the fires and honor the frontline workers who have worked tirelessly to combat the disaster.
"We are determined to use this opportunity to celebrate our resilient and compassionate industry," Kramer and Yang stated, adding that they hope to "encourage people to join the Academy in supporting the relief efforts."
The ceremony will go live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET on March 2.
The nominees include:
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody
Timothée Chalamet
Colman Domingo
Ralph Fiennes
Sebastian Stan
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo
Karla Sofia Gascon
Mikey Madison
Demi Moore
Fernanda Torres
Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov
Kieran Culkin
Edward Norton
Guy Pearce
Jeremy Strong
Actress in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro
Ariana Grande
Felicity Jones
Isabella Rossellini
Zoe Saldana
Directing
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Perez
The Substance
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
International Feature Film
I'm Still Here
The Girl with The Needle
Emilia Perez
The Seed of a Sacred Fig
Flow
Animated Feature Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit
The Wild Robot
Documentary Feature Film
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane
Film Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Maria
Nosferatu
Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Music (Original Score)
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Music (Original Song)
El Mal, Emilia Pérez
The Journey, The Six Triple Eight
Like A Bird, Sing Sing
Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late
Live Action Short Film
A Lien
Anuja
I'm Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent
Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Documentary Short Film
Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked