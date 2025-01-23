The 2025 Academy Award nominations, unveiled Thursday, January 23, at 8:30 a.m. ET, arrived this year under unprecedented circumstances as Los Angeles continues to grapple with devastating wildfires.

Actors Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang announced the nominations via livestream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy's social media platforms among what has become one of the most challenging Oscar seasons in recent memory.

The announcement comes after multiple delays caused by the ongoing wildfire crisis. Originally scheduled for January 17, then pushed to January 19, the Academy ultimately extended its voting period through January 17, giving its members additional time to cast their ballots.

Four members of the Academy's 55-person board of governors lost their homes to the wildfires, and the disaster has forced significant changes to the traditional Oscar season calendar. The Oscar nominees luncheon, set for February 10, has been canceled. The Scientific and Technical Awards ceremony, originally set for February 18, has also been postponed indefinitely.

"We are devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang said in a joint statement. "The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship."

The Academy has donated $750,000 to the Motion Picture & Television Fund to help those affected by the fires.

Still, the 97th Academy Awards ceremony remains scheduled for Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Conan O'Brien will make his Oscars hosting debut, following in the footsteps of Jimmy Kimmel.

The Academy has indicated that this year's ceremony will pay special tribute to those affected by the fires and honor the frontline workers who have worked tirelessly to combat the disaster.

"We are determined to use this opportunity to celebrate our resilient and compassionate industry," Kramer and Yang stated, adding that they hope to "encourage people to join the Academy in supporting the relief efforts."

The ceremony will go live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET on March 2.

The nominees include:

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody

Timothée Chalamet

Colman Domingo

Ralph Fiennes

Sebastian Stan

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo

Karla Sofia Gascon

Mikey Madison

Demi Moore

Fernanda Torres

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov

Kieran Culkin

Edward Norton

Guy Pearce

Jeremy Strong

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro

Ariana Grande

Felicity Jones

Isabella Rossellini

Zoe Saldana

Directing

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Perez

The Substance

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

International Feature Film

I'm Still Here

The Girl with The Needle

Emilia Perez

The Seed of a Sacred Fig

Flow

Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit

The Wild Robot

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane

Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Maria

Nosferatu

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Music (Original Song)

El Mal, Emilia Pérez

The Journey, The Six Triple Eight

Like A Bird, Sing Sing

Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez

Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late

Live Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I'm Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Documentary Short Film

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked