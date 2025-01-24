Political commentator Candace Owens has weighed in on the ongoing legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni regarding the film It Ends With Us, suggesting Ryan Reynolds played a significant role in the conflict.

On her Instagram Story shared Wednesday, January 22, Owens claims she received information from an alleged source stating that tensions arose after Reynolds visited the set and reviewed dailies and the script.

According to her unverified source, this led to an argument between Reynolds and Lively in her trailer, followed by Reynolds allegedly demanding WME talent agency drop Baldoni.

"Yesterday I received a tip from someone who allegedly worked on the set of It Ends With Us. Lately everyone is bashing Blake Lively, but apparently the true villain in this saga is ... Ryan Reynolds," Owens wrote. "Here's what I think likely happened. My opinion. Ryan Reynolds is grossly insecure. This, in part, motivated by the fact that he dates and married women who are almost a decade younger than him."

The situation has escalated into legal action, with Lively filing a lawsuit against Baldoni in December 2024, alleging inappropriate behavior on set.

Baldoni responded with a $400 million countersuit against Lively, Reynolds, and Lively's publicist Leslie Sloane, citing civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy.

Owens' theory includes references to Reynolds' past professional relationships, including TJ Miller's 2022 account of an uncomfortable on-set interaction during Deadpool 2. However, these claims remain unverified.

Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman has denied Lively's allegations as "categorically false," while Lively's representatives maintain their position, stating that "attacking the woman is desperate" and won't refute the evidence in her complaint.

The legal proceedings between the parties are ongoing.