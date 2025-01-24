Tia Kemp had choice words for both Trippie Redd and Benzino after Coi Leray announced that she was cheated on during her first pregnancy.

Leray, 27, confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram post to kick off the New Year, which featured a slide show of her noticeable baby bump, a "mommy" drawing, and several selfies.

When Leray broke the news of infidelity via her Instagram Stories, Tia Kemp appeared to jump into protection mode, taking to social media to drag Trippie Redd and Leray's father, Benzino, for their apparent lack of love and support.

"Trippie Redd! I'm on yo' yellow a*s too," Rick Ross' baby mother Kemp exclaimed in the viral clip. "I'mma f***k you up bout' Coi Leray, boy."

"You think you got these bats and tattoos all in your face and under yo' eyes. Since you like stars in yo' face, I'mma scrat' up for niece," she said, referring to Leray. "Cause she didn't have to go through that with you, bruh. I could have found her a n****a to do that with."

"You gone get out here and act like you the s**t and don't know how to act? While she in there with an egg? Of yours in her belly?!" Kemp exclaimed. "I don't like stuff like that!" she doubled down, as she continued to scroll angrily through her phone. "I oughta kick his a*s, boy."

Kemp also took time to dig into Leray's father, Benzino, whom Leray admittedly wants "nothing to do with" after he went on record defending now convicted sex offender R. Kelly.

"And Benzino you shut yo' b****h a*s up, talking about you don't wanna meet none of your daughter's children or boyfriends or whatever — shut up!" she ranted. "You a whole granddaddy, bout' to be, sucka. Call yo' young daughter, boy. And talk to her. So she know to choose better n*****s, wit' yo silly a*s," Kemp concluded.

As we reported, Leray shared a cryptic yet emotional message on her Instagram Story, hinting that she may have been betrayed during this crucial time in her life.

"Nothing worst than being cheated on. I wouldn't wish this pain on my worst enemy," Leray wrote in her Instagram story on January 22.

During an episode of We In Miami podcast, fellow rapper Benzino told listeners that he found out about his daughter's pregnancy at the same time as everyone else.

"Thats my daughter," Benzino, 59, told the host. "My love is huge for that little girl," he said with tears streaming down his face. "That's my little girl."