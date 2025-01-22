Fans have accused Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce, of unfollowing WNBA athlete Caitlin Clark on Instagram. This follows Clark's appearance with Taylor Swift, Kelce's current partner, at a recent Kansas City Chiefs playoff game.

Clark became a viral sensation on Saturday, January 18 after sitting alongside Swift in the VIP Arrowhead suite during the Chiefs' game against the Houston Texans. The two were seen chatting and even hugged enthusiastically when Kelce scored a touchdown.

Read more: Emilia Clarke Reportedly Splits From DJ Boyfriend Bassi Fox After Four Months of Dating

Shortly after the game, social media users alleged that Nicole, who had been in a five-year relationship with Kelce, unfollowed Clark on Instagram.

On Tuesday, January 21, one of Swift's fans posted a meme of actress Emilia Clarke laughing and wrote: "Unfollowing CC [Caitlin Clark] guess those game day pics really bothered her!" Another user asked for clarification, to which the Swiftie replied: "KN [Kayla Nicole] unfollowed Caitlin."

Unfollowing CC guess those game day pics really bothered her! pic.twitter.com/BkK8I2bAUJ — Ashley 😈 (@Speaknowgirl_13) January 21, 2025

The post quickly gained traction online, with comments pouring in.

One fan remarked, "She's bothered to be unbothered seriously! She wants to create drama again after unfollowing CC." Another added, "She ever gonna move on from him lol." Others chimed in with, "Only way to get pub[lic] smh," and "Is Kayla Nicole petty?"

Nicole, a devoted basketball enthusiast and influencer, recently discussed her breakup with Kelce on WNBA player Angel Reese's podcast.

Reflecting on the challenges, she said: "Behind closed doors, the hardest part is losing a partner, a best friend, speaking every day to cutting ties. Then you throw in social media. I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and online chaos didn't impact me, even to this day."

Earlier this week, Nicole admitted she hopes the Chiefs don't make it to another Super Bowl, though she acknowledged their strong chances.

Speaking on the I Am Athlete show, she said, "They've got the threats, so, as much as I'd love to see somebody else in the Super Bowl, just to see something new, it's not gonna happen."

If the Chiefs defeat Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 26, they have a chance to win their third Super Bowl in a row.