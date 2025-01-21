Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, shared her thoughts on the upcoming AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

In fact, while speaking on the I Am Athlete podcast, Nicole admitted she's rooting for the Bills to shake things up.

Nicole, 32, explained why she has a preference for Buffalo, but still she said it's clear the Chiefs have the goods to pull it out.

"They've got the threats, so, as much as I'd love to see somebody else in the Super Bowl, just to see something new, it's not gonna happen," she said.

The Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kelce, have been regulars in the big game. Still, Nicole hinted that the familiar dominance has gotten a bit predictable.

The podcast's co-host Brandon Marshall asked Nicole to reflect on her time cheering for Kelce and the Chiefs during their on-again, off-again five-year relationship, which ended in 2022.

Travis Kelce's Ex on Super Bowl

Nicole praised Arrowhead Stadium, as People reported, calling it the "loudest" in the NFL, and described Mahomes as a "seasoned vet" with unmatched preparation.

Her comments didn't stop there. When asked about Kelce's role in the Chiefs' success, Nicole acknowledged the team's strengths while specifically pointing out Kelce's reliability as a player.

"Travis Kelce — that's a tight end that's not gonna drop the ball in the playoffs," she remarked.

Though Nicole was complimentary of her ex and his team, she made it clear she's ready for a fresh face in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs have been a dominant force in the AFC for years, and Nicole said she's "bored" of seeing the same team advance.

Despite her honest comments, Nicole maintained a lighthearted tone throughout the discussion. When her co-hosts joked about her insider knowledge of the Chiefs, she laughed and added, "I know somebody on the inside."