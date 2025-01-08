Ryan Reynolds' recent return to the spotlight has fans worried about his well-being.

The actor made his first public appearance at New York City's National Board Awards on January 7 since his wife Blake Lively filed explosive allegations against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni - but it wasn't his light gray suit, white button-down shirt, or brown reading glasses that had people talking.

Social media erupted with concern over Reynolds' dramatically different appearance after photos surfaced, with fans noting significant weight loss and seemingly visible signs of stress.

Comments flooded in about the actor's apparent transformation:

"He's aged 20 yrs in 2 weeks and lost weight. He doesn't look well," wrote one worried fan. "Is this a picture of the appearance cuz dude is lookin a lil stressed," another observed.

The stream of concerned comments continued: "Why does he look so worn out...," "Is he sick?," and "Ozempified..." as fans speculated about the reasons behind his apparent transformation.

"By the looks of it! This suing thing is taking a toll on him, hope both sides find peace and goodwill and forgiveness otherwise it's a tooth for a tooth and and eye for an eye doesn't give any resolutions!" one follower wrote, directly linking his appearance to the ongoing legal battle.

"He looks tired, go take a looooong nap Ryan," advised another concerned fan.

The public scrutiny comes just one week after Lively filed a formal lawsuit against Baldoni, her co-star and director in the 2024 film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestseller.

Lively's 70-page complaint alleges sexual harassment on set and claims Baldoni orchestrated a smear campaign to damage her reputation, resulting in mental anguish, emotional distress, and lost wages.

The situation has only intensified, with Baldoni launching a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times over their coverage of Lively's complaint. His legal team claims the publication used "doctored and manipulated texts" while "intentionally omitting texts which dispute their chosen PR narrative."

Lively's attorneys dismissed Baldoni's allegations as "false," insisting his lawsuit doesn't affect "the claims advanced in Ms. Lively's California Civil Rights Department Complaint."

The New York Times defended their reporting as "meticulously and responsibly reported," citing "thousands of pages of original documents" including text messages and emails quoted in their article.