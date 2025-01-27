Roseanne Barr is planning a return to television with a new comedy series co-written with Roseanne veteran Allan Stephan.

The limited series, planned for 4-6 episodes in a British comedy format, will follow a small-town Alabama farmer fighting drug gangs and international threats while growing cannabis and mushrooms.

Barr describes the show as a mix between The Roseanne Show and The Sopranos, featuring elements from her current life as a farmer. The series will include a working-class family similar to the Conners from her previous shows, but with what she calls "very offensive ideas" and a Coen brothers-style approach.

This marks Barr's first major television project since her 2018 dismissal from ABC's Roseanne revival. The show was the top-rated scripted primetime series in the 18-49 demographic at the time of her departure.

It was swiftly cancelled after a series of offensive social media posts regarding presidential aide Valerie Jarrett at the time, however, leaving Barr to disappear from the air completely after her remarks.

While Barr plans to shop the project to networks, she's prepared to produce it independently if necessary. She has explicitly ruled out working with ABC again and expressed skepticism about Hollywood's receptiveness to her content.

Barr aims to maintain creative control over the potential new series, which she says will focus on "working-class people" winning against America's perceived enemies.

Currently, she hosts The Roseanne Barr Podcast and recently released a pro-Donald Trump music video with Tom MacDonald titled "Daddy's Home."