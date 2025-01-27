Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin, two iconic former child stars, have built a quiet life together with their two children, Dakota and Carson.

But in a rare joint interview, Song admitted that she initially saw Culkin as nothing more than a short-term fling when they reconnected in 2017.

"I hadn't been on a date in almost two years and wasn't looking for anything serious," she reveals to Cosmopolitan.

In fact, Song was fresh off freezing her eggs and wasn't exactly scouting for a soulmate at that time. Meanwhile, Culkin, who she describes as "Captain Mack Sparrow," was living a carefree lifestyle fueled by cigarettes and a red meat diet.

The pair first met in 2014 at a party hosted by actor Seth Green but didn't hit it off right away. Culkin admits Song was "thoroughly unimpressed" with his attempts at humor, leading to an icy start.

However, their second encounter three years later, while filming Green's indie movie Changeland in Thailand, turned things around.

During downtime on set, Song and Culkin bonded over games of gin rummy. One friend even encouraged her to consider a fling, calling Culkin "safe."

At the time, Song wasn't thinking long-term, but Culkin's easygoing charm and shared sense of humor planted the seeds of something more.

There were definitely signs of something more, though, as Song recalls, referencing a conversation about baby names. She mentioned liking the name Dakota if she were to have a child, not knowing it held deep meaning for Culkin, whose late sister shared the name. The moment marked a turning point for the couple, revealing an unspoken connection.

As their bond grew, Song found herself doing small, thoughtful things for Culkin — like cooking him a steak dinner, despite being pescatarian.

Culkin says he was "punched with her niceness," adding that she made him believe in love again.

Fast forward to today, and the couple, though engaged, hasn't tied the knot yet. "Do you not want to marry me?" Culkin jokingly asks Song during the Cosmo interview. Her reply is simple: "I'm fine if we don't."

Alas, their love story may have started as a fling, but Song and Culkin's connection proves that sometimes the best relationships begin with the lowest expectations.