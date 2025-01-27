Jeremy Allen White is set to star in and executive produce a Netflix limited series adaptation of André Aciman's novel "Enigma Variations."

The project is being developed at Netflix with Amanda Kate Shuman as writer and showrunner and Oliver Hermanus directing.

White will play Paul, a man whose romantic and personal relationships span from his adolescence through adulthood. The story follows Paul's various attachments and desires across different settings, from southern Italy to New England, exploring themes of love, sexuality, and self-discovery.

This marks the second adaptation of an Aciman novel, following Call Me by Your Name, which won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. Aciman will serve as an executive producer alongside White.

White's acting credits include his Emmy and Golden Globe-winning role in The Bear (currently preparing its fourth season), his long-running role in Shameless, and upcoming films including a Bruce Springsteen biopic and The Mandalorian & Grogu, set in the "Star Wars" universe.

Media Res will produce the series, which is currently in development at Netflix. There's no set release date yet.