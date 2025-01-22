Jamie Foxx recently shared a humorous story about enlisting his friend Snoop Dogg to intimidate his daughter's boyfriend.

The anecdote came during a promotional interview for his latest film, Back In Action, on Capital XTRA's Breakfast Show with Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie.

Foxx, 57, was joined by co-star Cameron Diaz as the duo discussed their new Netflix release.

When asked about his parenting style, Foxx described himself as sometimes "in your face" when it comes to his daughters. Recalling a specific incident, he said: "My oldest daughter, who's married now, but when she was dating another guy, he comes over. I'd already done the background check on the dude, but Snoop happened to be there at my crib. I was like, 'Snoop, there he is, right there. Shake him up!' And Snoop walks over with, 'Hey, what's up? What's happening with it? You know, if she hurt, you hurt, homie.' "

Foxx explained that while he can be protective, he also recognizes the importance of allowing his children to live their own lives.

"You got to let them, you know, live a life," he said, balancing humor with sincerity.

Foxx's eldest daughter, Corinne, married Joe Hooten in September 2024 at Jamie's home in Thousand Oaks, California. The actor's pride was evident as he walked her down the aisle, a moment made even more significant after recovering from a brain bleed he suffered the previous year.

Diaz, reflecting on her parenting experiences, shared her perspective on raising young children.

"I talk to my kids like, 'You know, that's not available. I know you really, really want it. I understand. It's not available.' But my husband always says I go from zero to 100, so I definitely have to work on that," she said with a laugh.