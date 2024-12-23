Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg's 25-year-old daughter, has announced via 'E! News' that she and fiancé Wayne Deuce are expecting their first child.

The unplanned pregnancy was discovered on October 28, with Cori currently four months along and expecting a girl.

Given Cori's history with lupus, which she's battled since age 6, her pregnancy is considered high-risk.

However, she reports that both she and the baby are doing well despite initial medical concerns. "God has his hands on me, and me and the baby are doing perfectly fine," she shared.

The news was met with excitement from grandparents-to-be Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus, though Cori mentioned that her father "was hoping for a grandson."

The expectant parents are enthusiastic about their future roles, with Cori particularly focused on building her daughter's self-confidence, drawing from her own experiences.

This announcement follows the couple's recent 'E!' special, "Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne's Story," which documented their postponed wedding plans.

Cori described the wedding planning process as "probably the most miserable time of my life," citing various conflicts over details from guest lists to footwear.

The wedding postponement proved fortuitous, as Cori suffered a severe stroke in January. Reflecting on the health scare, she shared, "Life is so short and anything can happen. Sometimes, God sets things up to check you and to get you back where you need to be... it helped me realize how beautiful life is—how loved I am, how strong my village is, how blessed I am."