Soulja Boy is clapping back at fans who are trying to drag him after performing at the Crypto Ball — a Bitcoin party to celebrate Donald Trump's inauguration.

The celebratory event took place in Washington D.C. to commemorate the president's commitment to major changes in Crypto policy. Others in attendance include musicians Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross in addition to Crypto companies Crypto.com, Kraken, and Exodus.

That said, after fans attempted to come at Soulja Boy for working an event in connection to controversial President Donald Trump, he had choice words for viewers on Live.

"A bum ain't never put no money in my pockets," Soulja, 34, told viewers on social media, while flashing stacks of hundred dollar bills into the camera. "Kamala ain't never put no money in my motherf****g pockets... Trump put money in my pockets."

"For motherf******s tryna' say something about me performing at the Crypto Ball party — did Kamala call my phone?!" the rapper exclaimed. "Did Obama call my motherf******g phone? Did any of you n*****s call my phone?" he continued.

"Trump wasn't even there, y'all so worried about, 'He performed, him, Snoop, Rick Ross' — Kamala didn't even win. Obama, you ain't call my phone, suck my d**k," the "Crank Dat" rapper boldly darted. After a dozen more bleeped out expletives, the rapper told fans, "Cancel me all day."

Nelly also went on record defending his performance at the controversial president's event, as he told USA Today that he respects the office, acknowledging that Trump is now the president.

"I respect the office," Nelly, 50, told the media outlet. "This isn't politics. The politics, for me, it's over. He won. He's the president. He's the commander-in-chief of what I would like to say is the best country in the world."

"It is an honor for me to perform for the president of the United States, regardless of who is in office," the musician added. "I support the president of the United States, regardless of who's in office. I respect the office."