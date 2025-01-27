HBO has released the first trailer for the "The White Lotus" Season 3, giving viewers a glimpse of the latest series, with plenty of drama that unfolds at a luxurious Thai resort.

Set to premiere February 16, the new season looks to offer another intriguing blend of luxury and mystery.

"Our hotel is the best in the world," an employee declares in the trailer, ominously promising that "at the end of the week, you will be an entirely different person." The footage sets up a darker undertone with another employee's warning.

"Everyone who comes to Thailand, they're either hiding from someone or looking for someone." This line plays over a scene of Walton Goggins' character studying a photograph.

The footage introduces viewers to the new ensemble cast as well. In this clip alone, we catch glimpses of Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, and Leslie Bibb in their roles as guests, while Natasha Rothwell makes her return as Belinda, the spa manager from Season 1's Hawaiian resort.

K-pop sensation Lisa from girl group Blackpink will also be making her acting debut in the series.

"Everyone runs from pain towards pleasure. But they get there only to find more pain," a voiceover ominously suggests.

Creator Mike White has promised fans that this season will be a "supersized 'White Lotus'," describing it as "longer, bigger, crazier" than previous installments.

Following its HBO premiere, episodes will be available to stream on Max.

"Seeking peace can be a trip," HBO teases in the show's promo materials, so it appears viewers will be in for another sinister "vacation" from their homes, if this trailer is any indication.