Karen Huger from The Real Housewives of Potomac continues to make headlines after her legal troubles.

Following a March 2024 car crash in Maryland, Huger was convicted of DUI, negligent driving, and failing to control her speed. Originally set to be sentenced on January 29, her hearing has now been rescheduled for February 26, 2025.

The delay came after a Maryland judge approved a motion filed by Huger's new legal representatives, David A. Martella and Barry Helfand.

The attorneys argued that Huger had dismissed her previous legal team and cited her enrollment in an out-of-state rehabilitation program, which they claimed hindered effective communication before her sentencing.

POLICE BODY CAM VIDEO RELEASED: 'Real Housewives' star Karen Huger found guilty on DUI, negligent driving charges https://t.co/mrnL2tUSWh pic.twitter.com/x3yn2wp5dI — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) December 19, 2024

This latest development follows Huger's December 2024 trial, where she was convicted on seven out of eight charges, including driving under the influence, negligent driving, and failure to report a change of address. However, she avoided conviction on a reckless driving charge.

The jury's decision leaves Huger facing a potential sentence of up to two years in prison.

During the trial, Huger's former attorney, A. Scott Bolden, expressed disappointment with the outcome but reiterated respect for the jury's decision.

"We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger's right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf. We appreciate your support and prayers for Mrs. Huger and her family at this time," Bolden said.

The incident occurred on March 19, 2024, when Huger's 2017 Maserati struck a median and crosswalk sign before hitting a parking sign and stopping off the roadway. Huger explained at the time that she was emotionally distraught after a conversation about her late mother. She claimed she swerved to avoid another car before losing control of her vehicle.

Bodycam footage presented in court captured Huger's interaction with officers following the crash, where she admitted on camera how "lit" she was feeling and how she was one of "Thomas Jefferson's concubines."

Huger also skipped the Season 9 reunion taping in New York City to enter a confidential rehabilitation program, her manager, Ryan Tresdale, confirmed back in December. Tresdale told Bravo's The Daily Dish, "Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so was unable to attend the reunion taping today."

He added, "She was fully supported in this choice. We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth."