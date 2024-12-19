New bodycam footage shows 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' star Karen Huger in a series of peculiar interactions with police officers following her March 2024 DUI arrest.

The footage, obtained by 'Fox 5 DC,' paints a startling picture of the self-proclaimed "Grande Dame" in an unusually vulnerable state.

The 61-year-old reality star crashed her Maserati off the road, leading to one of the most bizarre celebrity DUI incidents in recent memory.

POLICE BODY CAM VIDEO RELEASED: 'Real Housewives' star Karen Huger found guilty on DUI, negligent driving charges https://t.co/mrnL2tUSWh pic.twitter.com/x3yn2wp5dI — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) December 19, 2024

In the interrogation room, Huger made headlines by declaring herself "Thomas Jefferson's concubine" while acknowledging her intoxicated state, adding, "I'm drunk, I'm extremely intelligent."

Throughout the encounter, Huger oscillated between her typical grand persona and moments of impairment. She introduced herself to officers using her famous nickname, "the Grande Dame," even explaining its origins: "Andy [Cohen] coined that," followed by a confused admission, "I don't know what the f**k that's about."

The footage shows several concerning moments, including Huger stumbling out of the police car while declaring, "Oh God, I'm lit."

She also attempted to pull rank with the "Do you know who I am?" line. Her husband, Raymond A. Huger, appears in one clip attempting to manage the situation, advising her to limit her talking.

In the interrogation room, she also called a cop off-camera "white and poor," declaring how she "owns a plantation" and that's she "really rich, and I'll stay in jail for a year or two."

The release of this footage follows Huger's guilty verdict on Wednesday, December 18, where she now faces up to two years in prison. Her attorney, A. Scott Bolden, expressed disappointment in the verdict while indicating plans for a possible appeal. Her sentence is scheduled for late-January 2025.