DJ Akademiks sparked outrage following a viral clip in which he made inappropriate remarks to a 15-year-old who moderates the Discord server of streamer PlaqueBoyMax.

In the video, Akademiks questioned the teenager about his sexual activity and even offered to perform an explicit act.

The clip drew significant backlash online, with critics condemning the behavior.

Initially, Akademiks responded by sharing a video where PlaqueBoyMax allegedly facilitated a 14-year-old's interaction with an OnlyFans model. However, the focus of criticism remained on Akademiks, leading him to address the issue directly during a live stream.

"This is about the 18th time y'all have tried to have this conversation," Akademiks said. "I get it. Y'all are upset. 'How do we cancel Ak?' I'm still the biggest, pause. You can't cancel what you didn't build."

After his initial deflection, Akademiks later acknowledged his misconduct.

"I've done a lot of bulls**t up in this game," he admitted. "This issue aside – which, again, I am wrong. I will be better. This is a teachable moment. [...] Definitely a regrettable moment, and we're going to use it as a teachable moment."

"I'll just take the responsibility. I should do better and will do better," the 35-year-old said. Despite addressing the backlash, he maintained his criticism of PlaqueBoyMax's community, calling it "toxic," while insisting he bears no ill will toward the streamer. "I support Max, I do appreciate his content. [...] I think Max is a good guy," he added.

This controversy follows a 2024 lawsuit in which Akademiks, born Livingston Allen, faced allegations of rape and defamation. Fauziya "Ziya" Abashe accused him of sexual assault and facilitating other acts of violence, claims he has consistently denied.

Rolling Stone reports Abashe claimed Akademiks sexually assaulted her in 2022 along with two other individuals. According to the outlet, Abashe first connected with the music blogger in 2021 through online channels. They began a romantic relationship shortly thereafter.

"I can't talk about too much because I've paid lawyers to handle s**t in court," the internet personality said during a stream on his Rumble channel back in November. "These people who are coming at me are hoping that I f**k that up by handling it on social media. The police wants nothing to do with this. They're saying there is no crime."