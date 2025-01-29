The Bachelor star Nick Viall and Natalie Joy opened up about their recent pregnancy loss on a new episode of The Viall Files podcast.

Joy, 26, revealed that she was "actively miscarrying" during the Wednesday, January 29 episode.

The couple, who welcomed their daughter River in February 2024 and married in Georgia two months later, shared their thoughts on the difficult time with listeners.

Joy spoke on balancing her grief while caring for their 11-month-old daughter River.

"I've been trying to be a good mom to River and come and do my job, whether it's on the podcast or on social media for the past week," Joy said. "And currently, as I sit here today, I'm actively miscarrying our second child, and it has been the biggest heartbreak, I think, of my life."

She also addressed feeling "empty" and "dead inside" while still needing to maintain a positive presence for their child and her husband.

"I've never experienced something where I feel so empty inside," she added. "My sister has had 12 miscarriages, and it's like you feel sad and you wanna be there for these people, but you don't really know the loss that they feel until you go through it yourself."

The surgical technologist detailed the physical and emotional aspects of the miscarriage, including a traumatic bathroom incident where Viall, 44, helped her through the experience. The couple made the decision to preserve and bury their loss in a meaningful location.

Ultimately, Viall was able to retrieve what had been left in the toilet.

"That was definitely the hardest night of my life," Joy said. "Just experiencing that is something I wouldn't wish upon anyone. And unfortunately, I know a lot of women do experience it, and I just feel for these people so much because I was so mad at my body for letting it go. You know? I was like, 'Why couldn't you just hold on to it?' "

Joy explained that they chose to share their story to support other mothers who have experienced similar losses, emphasizing that they're "not alone."

She also addressed social media speculation about pregnancy, describing how such comments felt like "a punch in the gut."

This revelation comes months after Joy told Page Six in June 2024 about the couple's desires for a large family, hoping for "three, four, as many as God will bless us with."

She credited Viall for his supportive presence throughout the experience, saying he "did everything right" in an impossible situation.