Kodak Black's child's mother Maranda Johnson is speaking out regarding the heated argument that took place at their 3-year-old's birthday celebration over the weekend.

The massive brawl took place at The Manor Complex in Wilton Manors, Florida, where rap star Kodak Black was throwing a bash for his daughter, Queen Yuri.

During the detailed video, the W.A.G.S. to Riches star expressed that her feelings were hurt after she saw him walk into their party with "another woman" on his arm, and emphasized the principle behind the scuffle.

"It's just how you do things," Johnson said, while recording from what appears to be her vehicle. "You could of called me...I would have introduced you, I would have sat you down properly, 'Hey, girl yeah, have a good time' — it was the fact they did this really big entrance," she explained. "They walked in like it was about them."

"They all matching, they all walking in during Yuri's party. You could of at least walked in with your kids, by yourself, for the party that you threw with you child. Not with her," she continued.

"And then you're smirking, you're kind of antagonizing me," she expressed. "Not only that, I tried to go up there and talk to her as a woman, our child's father did not allow us to do that so I just walked away from the stage. I tried to leave, no one allowed me to go," she added.

The reality star claimed that she pleaded with people at the event to let her go because she knows how she is, and unapologetically admitted that in that moment her feelings were hurt.

"My feelings are hurt," she expressed. "We have two kids together and it just really hurts to see you walk in with another girl around your arm at our daughter's party. It's really him. It's very disrespectful, and it's just very rude and inconsiderate. Cause if I would have walked in with another [man] around my arm, oh you woulda' crashed out worse than me. [Men] can never take what they dish out."

Fans in the comment section appeared to be torn on the discussion. While some said she was "bitter," others agreed that the "ZEZE" rapper handled the situation in a messy way.

"Why she keep attacking the girls though Kodak is the problem," one fan wrote. "She keep fighting all his bm's girl beat HIM up," a second poked. "She too pretty to be crashing out over beetle juice," a third wrote. "Bitter ASF," a fourth teased as another fan replied, "He's messy I understand where she coming from."

As we previously reported, per law enforcement sources, officers spoke with multiple individuals who said they wanted to press charges. However, when asked to provide details for a report, only one person agreed to cooperate.

Maranda Johnson gave birth to Kodak Black's daughter, Queen Yuri in January 2022. The Floridian rapper currently has five children, including King, 10, Princess Isabella, 3, Queen Yuri, 3, and Prince Vulture Octave Kapri, born on New Year's Day.