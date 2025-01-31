Netflix is moving forward with plans to broadcast the TV talent competition featuring Liam Payne, which was recorded prior to his death.

The family of the late One Direction star has reportedly not yet approved of this idea.

Payne tragically died on Oct. 16 when he fell from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires after a night of reported heavy drinking and drug usage. His age was 31.

Prior to his death, Payne had completed shooting the Netflix series "Building the Band," which also features Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland, and AJ McLean.

Netflix initiated discussions with the celebrity's family members after his death, insisting on securing their blessing before proceeding with the broadcast of the show.

However, as per The Sun's report, the streaming service has opted to launch the series this year without obtaining the final approval, reportedly surprising the late star's family and friends.

According to an insider who spoke to the outlet, Netflix spoke with Payne's family as the company didn't want to progress the project without considering their feelings.

"The family got the sense that this was a celebration of Liam, an image of positivity," the insider shared. "He was doing what he did best as a true boyband star."

"But they hadn't given it a final stamp of approval and as far as they were concerned were still discussing what the show would look like," the insider added. "So, they were surprised by the announcement."

This week, Jeff Gaspin, the Vice President overseeing unscripted content at Netflix, provided an update on the ongoing conversations with Payne's family.

During a recent press event for "Next on Netflix 2025" in London, the speaker addressed the audience by stating, "So Liam was part of 'Building the Band,' and we have been in touch with his family to discuss what role that will play."

"There is nothing to announce yet," he revealed at that time. "But we have been speaking with his family."

The latest revelation arrived three months following Payne's demise and the confirmation of his cause of death during a UK inquest.

The recently disclosed medical reason for his passing is attributed to "polytrauma," a term used to describe the presence of several traumatic injuries sustained by a person.