Nicole Kidman's earlobes have been the subject of some scrutiny among fans, who took to social media to describe them as looking "stretched" or like "bat ears."

Her earlobes have sparked rumors that the 57-year-old Australian actress has had cosmetic surgery.

I would like to present to you as exhibit 1 and 2... Nicole Kidman's earlobes pic.twitter.com/Sf8pRO7K3C — Mean Green Mother (@Mean_Grn_Mother) September 6, 2024

I can't be the only person who's noticed Nicole Kidman's elephantine earlobes pic.twitter.com/GEHi3jRRxU — Morbidly Obese Snorlax (@__snorlaxx__) July 6, 2024

Speaking to Daily Mail's FEMAIL, plastic surgeon Mark Solomos, who appeared in Olivia Attwood's ITV documentary "Price of Perfection," explained that these types of features are commonly known as "pixie" or "bat ears."

"The effect occurs when the earlobe is pulled downward, often revealing that a facelift has been performed," he said.

According to Solomos, "pixie" or "bat ears" are "typically a result of poor surgical technique."

As facelifts become more normalized and more accessible, however, Solomos says "pixie ears" are becoming increasingly common.

Dr. Laura Geige, a cosmetic dermatology expert, explained to FEMAIL that "pixie ear deformity" is an established side effect of facelifts that happens when too much tension is applied to the skin during the surgery.

This causes the skin covering the earlobe to look stretched or distended and become less clearly separated from the face.

Dr. Geige noted "Careful incision placement, conservative tension, and ensuring the earlobe remains free floating rather than tethered all help prevent this outcome."

"For those experiencing pixie ear deformity, correction is possible through minor surgical adjustments, often involving fat grafting or a small local revision to restore the natural shape," she added.

Meanwhile, fans online have been speculating about what might have caused Kidman's earlobes to look the way it does, even attributing it to heavy earrings or previous cosmetic work.

Despite the fuss, Kidman previously credited her ageless appearance to a healthy lifestyle and denied having cosmetic surgery in a 2013 interview with Marie Claire.

"To be honest, I am completely natural," she said. "I wear sunscreen and I don't smoke. I take care of myself. I'm very proud to say that."

But she acknowledged that she tried Botox in 2011 and has since stopped.

"No surgery for me," she told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, as quoted by Marie Claire. "I did try Botox, unfortunately, but I got out of it and now I can finally move my face again."