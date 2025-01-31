Milo Ventimiglia and his wife, Jarah Mariano, have welcomed their newborn daughter, Ke'ala Coral Ventimiglia, just two weeks after losing their home to the devastating Palisades Fire in Los Angeles.

In an emotional Instagram post, Mariano shared the challenges their family has faced, revealing that they were forced to evacuate on January 7 while she was 38 weeks pregnant. The fire destroyed both the home they were living in and the one they were preparing to move into. Despite the loss, she expressed gratitude for her family's safety and the support they have received.

"My family & I are together, happy, healthy & safe, which is truly all that matters," Mariano wrote. "We are feeling optimistic & inspired to welcome all of the exciting newness of our fresh start!"

She also thanked firefighters, friends, and the LA community for their generosity during this difficult time, while asking for privacy as they adjust to life with their newborn.

Ventimiglia, best known for 'This Is Us' and 'Gilmore Girls,' has yet to comment publicly, but fans have flooded social media with well wishes for the couple. Despite the tragedy, their family is embracing their next chapter with resilience and optimism.