The Palisades fire continues to blaze across Pacific Palisades, a high-profile neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, endangering properties owned by some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Alongside thousands of other residents, celebrities are scrambling to protect their homes and families as the fire moves closer.

Pacific Palisades, home to stars like Tom Hanks, Ben Affleck, Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon, Michael Keaton, and Miles Teller, is one of the most exclusive areas in L.A.

As flames approach, the uncertainty surrounding their properties has left many families in distress.

Chet Hanks, the son of Hanks and Rita Wilson, shared his fear on Instagram, posting, "The neighborhood I grew up in is burning to the ground rn [right now]. Pray for the Palisades."

Evacuations have been ordered for thousands of residents, including notable figures like Mark Hamill, who described the terror of escaping Malibu.

"We were fleeing for our lives," Hamill shared. Similarly, Eugene Levy was among the 30,000 people forced to leave Pacific Palisades, recounting how he became stuck while trying to evacuate.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have already faced the unimaginable loss of their home to the wildfire.

Pratt posted a heartbreaking video on TikTok early Wednesday, January 8, showing flames engulfing his property.

"Oh wow, it's back there!" he said, capturing the inferno through his fence. He later added, "Nightmare came true," in the video caption.

Montag also shared her family's evacuation efforts, holding her youngest child, Ryker, as she explained, "There's a fire right over our house, so please say some prayers for us, it's a mandatory evacuation."

Pratt's sister, Stephanie Pratt, who is in London, expressed her devastation over the fire's impact on her family and neighbors. "I'm frozen in shock. How horrible for my sweet little nephews to watch their house disappear like this," she wrote on Instagram. Stephanie added, "We are such a tight community. I'm at a loss for words knowing so many friends have lost their homes today."

"My community and possibly my home is on fire. My family is safe. Many of my friends will lose their homes. Many other communities as well," Jamie Lee Curtis wrote in an Instagram caption.

Jennifer Love Hewitt also took to Instagram, writing how she has "no words. Only prayers and holding as much hope as I can for our home and our kids while we watch everything burn."

She added: "Thank you to every first responder fighting so hard for all of us. Thank you to every friend who reached out and new person I have hugged in tears in the last 24 hours. 💔🙏🏻."

Khloé Kardashian also spoke out about the devastation on X early Wednesday.

To all the firefighters and first responders -Thank you for your unwavering dedication and courage in the face of these devastating fires in CA.

Your selflessness, resilience, and tireless efforts to protect lives and communities are deeply appreciated. You are true heroes, and... — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 8, 2025

"To all the firefighters and first responders -Thank you for your unwavering dedication and courage in the face of these devastating fires in CA," she began her tweet. "Your selflessness, resilience, and tireless efforts to protect lives and communities are deeply appreciated. You are true heroes, and we are incredibly grateful for all you do. Please know that your sacrifice does not go unnoticed, and we stand with you in gratitude and support. Praying strongly that these winds die down and no more homes are lost Lord 🙏🏽🙏🏽." She ended her post ensuring others that she's

"Praying for everyone's safety!!! This is so sad and scary!"

The 31st Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG) nominations, originally scheduled to be announced live Wednesday, has also been canceled due to the fiery conditions. The official SAG Awards X account made the announcement on Wednesday.

31st Screen Actors Guild Awards® Nominations Announcement Update pic.twitter.com/v7dvzIQtc0 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 8, 2025

"In an abundance of caution for the safety of our presenters, guests, and staff, the life in-person 31st Annual SAG Awards nominations has been cancelled due to the wildfires and adverse wind conditions in Los Angeles. We look forward to celebrating these incredible actors and their work at the SAG Awards ceremony on February 23," the statement explained. "We urge everyone to stay safe."

As an alternative, the SAG nominees will be announced via press release at 7:30 a.m. PST.