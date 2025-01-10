En español

Plenty of Hollywood stars have used their platform to shows solidarity with difficult causes. Selena Gomez is one, who, moved by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, decided to take action.

Deeply affected by the tragedy since it began, Gomez has used her social media platforms to amplify messages from rescue organizations.

In addition to spreading awareness, Gomez made a significant financial contribution to aid those impacted by the disaster.

According to Thomas Tighe, CEO of Direct Relief, the singer donated $5 million to the Southern California Wildfire Relief Fund.

While Gomez has not publicly commented on her donation, she continues to use her platforms to alert and inform her community during this challenging time.

Selena Gomez's generous heart

This isn't the first time Gomez has stepped up to support important causes. Recently, she collaborated with Google to donate $10 million toward improving mental health care for teens in the United States.

Through her beauty company, Rare Beauty, she has also contributed to aid victims of the Gaza conflict and supported lupus research, a disease she has battled for years.

Other celebrities Join the Cause

Legendary actress Jamie Lee Curtis, herself a victim of the wildfires, announced a $1 million donation through her foundation to help combat the fires.

Alejandro Fernández also made a financial contribution to support those affected, sharing on social media, "Today, I made a donation to help those impacted and to support the firefighters risking their lives to combat this fire."

Actress Halle Berry donated all her clothing to those who lost everything.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry invited others to join them in donating essentials.

"Some families have lost everything. Please consider donating clothes, toys, children's items, and other necessities. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need," the couple said, even opening their home to provide shelter.

Mandy Moore, unable to return to her own home, expressed her commitment to helping others, writing "We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong."

Paris Hilton, who lost her home where her son took his first steps, vowed to help rebuild the city, sharing "My 11:11 Media Impact Team is already reaching out to nonprofit organizations today to figure out how we can best support the communities impacted by these fires. We're committed to offering help as soon as possible and making a meaningful difference for those who need it most."

Jennifer Lopez also pledged her support, saying, "During times like these, our strength lies in our community and in supporting one another."

How to Donate

Those interested in contributing can do so through the following organizations: