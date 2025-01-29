Congratulations to Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who welcomed their second baby together.

Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi was born on January 22, 2025.

The royal family confirmed baby Athena's arrival in an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 29.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm," the caption began. "The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces."

"The King and Queen, and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news. Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care," the caption continued.

The social media post ended with an update on Beatrice and her newborn, sharing how the pair are "healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena's older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna."

Back in October 2024, Buckingham Palace announced the Princess of York was pregnant with her second child. The 36-year-old was already a mother to a daughter, Sienna, who was born in September 2021.

Both of her daughter's middle names are Elizabeth, in honor of Beatrice's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Beatrice's husband, Mozzi, is also the father of Christopher "Wolfie" Mapelli Mozzi, 8, whom he shares with ex Dara Huang.

"She has a lovely family life, she's extremely successful in her career and she has a nice social life," Gabriela Peacock, Sienna's godmother told Vanity Fair in April 2024. "I don't think I've ever seen her so happy. She's got the best husband and she and Edo are a perfect couple and great team. They are so happy and in love and complement each other so well."

Huang, Mozzi's ex-wife, told Harper's Bazaar how "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides" last March.

She added: "I just think, 'The more, the merrier.' I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him — because it didn't have to be so easy."