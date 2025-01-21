New York State Senator Anthony Palumbo is reviving efforts to reform guardianship laws in response to Wendy Williams' highly publicized conservatorship battle.

The move comes after Williams recently expressed feeling imprisoned by her current guardianship arrangement during interviews in mid-January.

Palumbo is reintroducing Karilyn's Law, a bill that aims to establish clearer legal pathways for families to visit loved ones under guardianship.

The proposed legislation would implement a structured process where families can file formal motions requesting visitation.

Under the new system, guardians would have 10 days to present evidence of any inappropriate behavior, and visitation would be granted if no misconduct is proven.

The senator introduced the bill in 2022 but failed to gather sufficient support for passage. However, Williams' case has brought renewed attention to guardianship issues, with Palumbo describing her reported confinement and family separation as "tragic."

Several of Williams' friends and family members have gone on record purporting that the conditions Williams is living in are less than stellar – and she herself has claimed she has to have permission for the smallest of monetary purchases.

Since reintroducing the legislation, Palumbo's office reports receiving numerous messages from citizens expressing concerns about current guardianship laws.

The senator believes the increased public attention surrounding Williams' situation may help generate the support needed to enact meaningful reform in guardianship procedures.

A GoFundMe campaign seeking $50,000 to help free Williams from her guardianship was created in mid-January, titled "Support Wendy Williams' Fight for Independence." As of this writing, the GoFundMe has received over $33,000 in donations.