Wendy Williams' family has initiated a GoFundMe campaign seeking $50,000 to help free the former talk show host from her guardianship.

The fundraiser, titled "Support Wendy Williams' Fight for Independence," was launched on January 15, just before Williams' phone interview on The Breakfast Club.

In a dramatic development, Williams, 60, called into The Breakfast Club on Thursday, January 16 asserting she is "not cognitively impaired" despite being placed in a facility where most residents are in their 70s to 90s. During the interview, she expressed feeling imprisoned by her current situation, saying, "I feel like I am in prison."

However, her attorney Roberta Kaplan presents a different perspective. Speaking to 'TMZ', Kaplan maintains that Williams continues to struggle with frontal lobe dementia, explaining that while the star may have lucid days — as demonstrated in The Breakfast Club interview — her condition requires ongoing care.

Kaplan emphasized that a New York state court determined Williams unable to make legal and financial decisions independently due to her neurological condition — which has no cure.

The family's fundraising effort aims to help relocate Williams to Florida, arguing she has been "unjustly placed under guardianship and labeled as incapacitated" despite her desire to live independently.

"Her current situation is not only unfair but also deeply isolating. The guardian assigned to her has severed her connections with friends and family, leaving her without the support network she so desperately needs. This isolation in New York has made it increasingly difficult for her to maintain her strength and resilience," the fundraiser read. "Wendy's family is passionately advocating for her return to Florida, where she can once again be surrounded by the love and support of those who care about her. They are suffering emotionally as they witness the toll her isolation is taking on her well-being. Unfortunately, they have exhausted their financial resources in their fight against this unjust guardianship and are in dire need of assistance to secure legal representation. Legal services can be prohibitively expensive, and without our support, they may struggle to navigate the complexities of the situation."

"Your generous contribution can make a profound difference! By uniting in solidarity, we can help speed up Wendy's homecoming and ensure she no longer has to endure the pain of loneliness and disconnection," the GoFundMe reads.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised over $16,000 dollars.