Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are living in separate homes, but they remain connected as a married couple, according to a new report.

The celebrity couple, who have been married since 1997, separated back in 2016 but have not entirely cut each other out of their lives.

"Call it what you want. They are living their own lives but haven't completely severed ties," a source told People on Thursday.

Another insider added that they "are still together" but have "had separate homes for years."

Jada first revealed their separation ahead of the release of her memoir Worthy in 2023.

At the time, she said, "We're still figuring it out. We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."

She also expressed her commitment to Will, saying, "I'm going to be by his side ... but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself."

Will, 56, and Jada, 53, have been open about the ups and downs of their marriage.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Relationship

In his 2021 memoir Will, the actor reflected on challenging moments in their relationship.

He wrote, "We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way."

Despite their reported separate living arrangements, the couple evidently continues to spend time with family.

In December 2024, they celebrated Thanksgiving together with a large group of loved ones. An anonymous source said that "everyone was in wonderful and very grateful spirits."

Will and Jada share two children, Jaden, 26, and Willow, 24. Will also has a son, Trey, 32, from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino.

The entire family last appeared together at the May 2024 premiere of Will's film Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Will has stayed busy with his career. On January 30, he and rapper Big Sean released a music video for their song "Beautiful Scars," which draws inspiration from The Matrix.

A source told People that Will is doing OK but said he "is a bit disillusioned with Hollywood but that could all change with some new success."