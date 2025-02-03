Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, allegedly engaged in more NSFW acts during the Grammys after-party after pulling a naked stunt on the red carpet hours earlier.

The couple attended Justin LaBoy's Grammys after-party on Sunday night. West, who officially changed his name to Ye, wore a black shirt and leather jacket to the party. Censori wore a sheer black thong mesh bodysuit that was slightly less revealing than the dress she wore on the red carpet.

In photos and videos taken from the event and shared by Deux Moi, the pair were also seen dancing together and licking each other. At one point, Ye was also seen grabbing his wife's buttocks while they danced to the music, according to Perez Hilton.

Their Red Carpet Incident

Their stunt at the after-party came hours after the pair created a stir when Censori removed her black fur coat on the Grammys red carpet to reveal that she was wearing a completely see-through dress underneath.

Initial reports from their red carpet appearance claimed Ye and Censori were escorted out due to indecent exposure. It was also claimed that they were not invited to attend the awards show. This was later dismissed by E! News, which clarified that West attended the event as a nominee and left voluntarily with his wife.