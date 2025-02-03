Meghan McCain called out "vile" Kanye West and his "victim" wife Bianca Censori after they appeared on the 2025 Grammys' red carpet on Sunday, Feb. 2.

In a now-deleted tweet — that was deleted "by accident" according to a Page Six report — McCain wished West "would leave us all the h*ll alone."

She added that the Chicago, Illinois, native was "a repugnant, vile piece of garbage" before calling Censori "a victim and a hostage."

Outlets reported West and Censori were escorted off the 2025 Grammy Awards' red carpet on Sunday, Feb. 2. Despite swirling rumors, the pair was not removed from the red carpet despire Censori's daring sheer dress. Censori initially arrived wearing a long fur coat, but she eventually took it off to reveal her see-through dress which exposed her chest and private area. She wore a pair of heels to match her dress and — nothing else.

While their presence and bold fashion choice stirred conversation, no official reports confirmed that they were asked to leave. Censori, West, 47, and their entourage reportedly showed up to the ceremony uninvited, according to an Entertainment Tonight report that has since been deleted.

West also called out Don Lemon whom he says is the "goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies 3 decades of innovating music and they always KOONS like this."

This isn't the first time the former The View co-host shared her opinions online.

In late-January, McCain added fuel to the rumors circulating regarding Barack and Michelle Obama allegedly heading towards divorce. McCain spoke with reporter Tara Palmeri on her podcast Citizen McCain, as she detailed that according to her own personal sources, the rumors of the Obamas heading to Splitsville may be true.

"I'm not talking about TMZ. I'm not talking about Perez Hilton..." McCain began. "I'm talking about, like very serious journalists telling me that they're hearing that the Obama divorce rumors are true."

"We've heard that for a long time, like I just heard that they live separate lives," Palmeri added, seemingly referring to sources who claim that the former first lady had "checked out" of Washington D.C. life, per Page Six.

The Arizona native was also unimpressed by Meghan Markle's "out of touch" attempt to resonate with viewers in her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

McCain, 40, also took to social media to voice her opinion on the Duchess of Sussex and her "ill advised" lifestyle series, calling the royal out for what she deems helps her "ego" and nothing else.

I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter, I thought she was cool, stylish and refreshing.



Like the rest of the world my opinion changed when she disrespected the royal family. Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is… https://t.co/EexXfqm28P — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 2, 2025

"I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter, I thought she was cool, stylish and refreshing," McCain began in the repost of Markle's series trailer on X on January 2. "Like the rest of the world my opinion changed when she disrespected the royal family."

"Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is Americans want real, raw, uncensored. All of this even in the trailer is highly curated, produced and out of touch. There have been 2 terror attacks in 2 days, major wars raging and Americans can't pay for groceries. We are a country in rage, uncertainty and intensity right now," McCain added.

She continued: "This concept is ill advised. I would have told her to do a show helping bring fresh food to food deserts in low income neighborhoods. Do something to help people instead of your ego."

"This is why the world doesn't like you, nothing else," she concluded. "Just completely and utterly tone deaf to the moment."