Tiger Woods was recently captured sharing a warm embrace with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren years after their bombshell divorce unfolded publicly.

Woods, 48, reconnected with Nordegren after he and their son, Charlie, finished second at the 2024 PNC Championship, also known as the Father/Son Challenge.

The 15-year-old and his father placed runner up after losing the tournament in a playoff game to Bernhard Langer and his son Jason. Despite their placement, it seems the joy was big enough to catch Woods and Nordegren in an unexpected celebratory moment.

The two have mended their relationship some years ago now following their divorce back in 2010 after the two had been married for six years. The journey to their tumultuous separation came after a cheating scandal found its way to the public eye.

Tiger Woods hugs ex-wife Elin Nordegren after competing with their son Charlie in Florida golf event pic.twitter.com/qErlgUCxOo — URBAN POP FAN (@UrbanPopFan) December 23, 2024

The same year Charlie was born, headlines began to surface of Woods' head-turning cheating scandal which emerged in late 2009, going on to become one of the most high-profile celebrity scandals in sports history.

After Woods found himself in a shocking car accident that year, the acclaimed golfer's personal affairs came to light, including his involvement in affairs with several women, including night club manager and TV correspondent, Rachel Uchitel, per 'US Weekly.'

Nordegren later confronted Woods about his infidelities on Thanksgiving before the duo ultimately divorced in August of the following year.

Although things between the two got pretty low, they managed to achieve some highs despite their separation. In 2015, the four-time PGA champ said he and Nordegren are able to speak and confide in one another.

"She's one of my best friends. We're able to pick up the phone, and we talk to each other all the time," he said, per the 'Daily Mail.' "We both know that the most important things in our lives are our kids. I wish I would have known that back then. She talks to me about her life, I talk to her about my life."

He continued: "We try to help each other out on all occasions. And we work through it with the kids, the parenting program. She is one of my best friends now, and it's all because of my kids."

Woods and Nordegren married in October 2004 in Barbados. The athlete and former Swedish model share two children together; Sam Alexis Woods, 17, and Charlie Axel Woods, 15.