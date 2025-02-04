Karon Makhai Cann, known as Ronny Doe, was fatally shot in Maryland on Monday, February 3, as confirmed by the Anne Arundel Police Department.

The 24-year-old, who was previously in a relationship with Chrisean Rock, passed away at around 7:10 p.m. WBAL-11 confirmed the news.

The news quickly spread after a Maryland man, believed to be Doe's uncle, shared an emotional tribute on Facebook, per Hot New Hip Hop, writing, "This feels like a nightmare. I been up crying all night. 😭😭. I'm not supposed to bury you nephew, you suppose to bury me."

The heartfelt message continued, "Karon before Elijah was born you were the closest I had to a son. I haven't felt like this since I lost my father. I watch you grow up and been there every step of the way. It hurts so bad that your life was taken but I know your at peace now. [I'm] praying for justice so we all can have closure. I love you and will truly miss you. R.I.P Karon (Nephew.)."

Authorities reported that Doe was found shot in front of a residence in Severn, Maryland, a short distance from Baltimore.

Officers at the scene provided medical assistance before firefighters transported him to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The case has been classified as a homicide, and investigators believe the shooting was intentional and targeted.

As of now, Rock has not publicly addressed Doe's death.

The two had a turbulent history, with Doe previously demanding a DNA test to determine if Rock's son, Chrisean Jesus Porter, was his biological child. In October, he posted on Instagram, stating, "I deserve to have that proven to me through what? A DNA test. If Junior is not my son the DNA test will prove that. Right or wrong? Right," per The Jasmine Brand.