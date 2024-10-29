In a new twist of events, Chrisean Rock's alleged ex-bae Ronny Doe is demanding a DNA test to determine whether or not he is the father of her child, Chrisean Jr.

The Baltimore native's social posts went viral after he expressed his thoughts on the pressing matter, saying any father who "potentially has the privilege" of being the father could relate.

Ronny also reported to fans that Chrisean was allegedly going "back and forth" between him and her well-known relationship with rapper Blueface and believes a DNA test would clear it all up.

"If Jr. is not my son, the DNA test will prove that," Ronny explained in the video, seemingly recording from what appears to be his bathroom. "Right or wrong? Any father on here... any real stand-up man that potentially has the privilege of being a father would wanna make things right. And would want to know if that's his child."

"Blue know [sic] what's up," Ronny added, referring to Blueface. "Chrisean was back and forth from L.A. to Baltimore. Ya'll know that," he pointed to fans. "She told ya'll out her own mouth."

A determined Ronny even went on to tag TV Judge Lauren Lake, who promptly responded: "Oh Lord, let me call DNA Diagnostics...SMH," alongside an emoji of a Black judge holding a gavel.

Heartfelt as the post may be, many fans in the comment section — who have managed to keep up with Rock through reality TV and social media — aren't immediately buying the story, while others think they may see the resemblance.

"Lol Blue already took a test proving he's the dad...dude just wants clout," one fan said, referring to the paternity test Rock and Blueface took during their popular Zeus series, 'Crazy in Love.' "This man is a junkie who is being paid by Karlissa to start shxt with Chrisean for her new show to go up!" a third fan suspected. (Karlissa Safford Harvey is Blueface's mother.) "If clout was a chaser it would look like this dude right here," another stated.

Chrisean, 24, revealed that she and rapper Blueface – real name Johnathan Porter – are separated despite welcoming their son, and is seen on social media attempting to get her life together.

"Nobody got back together we gotta fix s**t first n heal properly n become best friends again time and God will do da rest," Rock stated in September 2023.