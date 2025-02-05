Jaden Smith isn't letting any criticism -- no matter how harsh -- get to him. The artist wore a castle headpiece at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, and in a viral clip posted by rapper J French on Instagram, French calls him "retarded" to his face as he walks by in the get-up.

In the clip, French calls out, "Jaden, Jaden, you look retarded bro."

Jaden did acknowledge him and took the jeer in stride, cheerfully responding, "Oh, thank you." He also gave a thumbs-up.

French captioned in the video, "My bad @c.syresmith, that was love. Nobody around you told you so I had to."

But Smith had plenty of supporters in the comments, with plenty of people roasting French for his own outfit that consisted of overalls with one strap undone, a blue button-up and a red bowtie.

"Saying this while dressed like Donald Duck....." one comment reads, which garnered over 113,000 likes.

"Bro hating from outside the club," another commented.

"You're wearing overalls with an undone strap with a red bow tie. You look like an actual clown," yet another comment reads.

While Smith has yet to comment on his bold look that stole the show at the Grammys red carpet, the maker of the vampire castle hat -- ABODI Transylvania in collaboration with artist Szilveszter Makó -- explained the meaning behind it in an Instagram post.

"The artistic headpiece combines the mysterious elegance of ABODI Transylvania with a bold, modern design inspired by Transylvanian history and the vampire legends of the Bathori," the company wrote.

"The fields of fashion and music are intended for enjoyment and the pursuit of creativity, allowing individuals to express themselves freely and experience life and art to the fullest," company founder Dora Abodi also shared on Instagram. "The now famous ABODI Transylvania Vampire Castle serves as a symbol of audacity, fortitude, and an embrace of folklore and legends."

Smith did give some insight into his bold choices in an interview with Complex in December.

"Sometimes it's so frustrating to watch people try to follow the normal thing to do and that's not what they really want to do in their art and everything," he said. "So I actively try to be myself."