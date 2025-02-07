In a surprising revelation, Craig Conover revealed his plans to propose to Paige DeSorbo before their sudden breakup in November 2024.

The two had been dating for three years when they decided to part ways, and Conover's announcement in the latest "Southern Charm" trailer has left fans in shock.

The couple's relationship had already been challenged, primarily because of the distance between Conover's home in Charleston and Paige's life in New York City.

However, Conover's confession that he was planning to propose reveals how serious he was about their future together.

"She asked me to buy her a ring and like, I did," Conover shared with his friends, Shep Rose and Austen Kroll, in a candid moment during the show, according to US Magazine.

This statement suggests that DeSrobo was involved in the proposal planning, making the couple's split even more emotional.

In the "Southern Charm" trailer, Conover also expressed his feelings about the breakup, saying, "It's weird to mourn someone who's still alive."

Paige DeSorbo Openly Shares How Conover's Plans Led to Their Breakup

Conover had previously told friends that he and DeSorbo were "playing the long game" in their relationship and had already discussed plans to get married and start a family.

Despite their growing bond, the couple's differing views on their future played a role in their separation. During a recent episode, the couple clashed over their visions for the future, particularly when Conover fantasized about life on a farm with DeSorbo.

DeSorbo, however, didn't share the same enthusiasm. She admitted that while she liked to dream, she felt pressure from Conover's plans. She emphasized that she wasn't ready for such significant commitments yet, revealing her desire for more time.

The breakup, though heartbreaking, may not have been a total surprise to some, as friends close to the couple had noted that the relationship was struggling due to their geographic differences.

A source revealed to People that DeSorbo did not want to move to Charleston, and the logistical challenges were too much to overcome in the long term.