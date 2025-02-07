Fans of Kimora Lee Simmons' daughter, Ming Lee, have voiced concerns about her recent weight loss.

The 25-year-old model, who made her Sports Illustrated swimsuit debut, has sparked discussions about her noticeably thinner frame.

On January 29, Ming shared a photo from her Sports Illustrated shoot, posing in a yellow bikini at Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa in Jamaica. She captioned it, "She's an SI rookie. Thank you so much @si_swimsuit for having me as one of your 2025 rookies, it's such an honor."

While many congratulated her, others focused on her appearance. "Ming wait hold on are you okay??" one follower asked.

The debate escalated when Simmons reposted the image. "What happened to her face? Her body?" one person questioned, while another speculated, "Ozempic obviously. What a shame."

Some expressed disappointment over Ming's transformation. "She used to look healthy. Now this is just sad," one user wrote. Another added, "What is the going weight for these celebrities, SIZE 0?"

Ming's modeling success comes as her younger sister, Aoki Lee Simmons prepares to leave the industry after facing constant criticism.

Read more: Aoki Lee Simmons Seemingly Reunites With Dad Russell Simmons After Accusing Him of Verbal Abuse

"I think I'm probably wrapping up modeling soon," Aoki, 22, admitted in a video obtained by TMZ back in October. "I'm tired of being told over and over again, 'No, you're not pretty enough.' " She added, "I think I'm going to switch back to working in government, because that's what my degree is in."

Aoki also shared her thoughts on often being compared to her supermodel mother.

"I get that. My mom is always going to be a way better model than me," she said in the video. "But it's just annoying to have that comparison sometimes."