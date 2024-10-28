Model and reality TV star Kimora Lee Simmons is stepping in for her late friend Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs, ushering off their twin daughters to their high school homecoming.

Captioning the photo "My beautiful babies #hoco2024," Simmons showcases 17-year-old Jessie and D'Lila Combs in matching bright orange off-the-shoulder dresses, ready to attend homecoming with their dates. The high school seniors are also pictured alongside their three brothers and Simmons' daughter, 24-year-old Ming Lee Simmons. The twins notably look like a lot like their mother, who died in November 2018 from lobar pneumonia.

The homecoming photos received some backlash, with many criticizing the dresses for being too short. Others praised Simmons for being such a good friend to the late Porter, stepping in to mother the girls as they go through a significant change following their father's traumatic arrest.

Simmons, who had a close, personal relationship with Porter, has found herself involved during Diddy's arrest. She seemingly called out ex-husband Russell Simmons amid his past support for Diddy, as well as his own allegations. Accused of sexual assault by 18 women, Simmons maintains his innocence, noting to People,"I will relentlessly fight against any untruthful character assassination that paints me as a man of violence."

Kimora has since publicly vowed to "fiercely protect" Diddy's two daughters via Instagram stories, sending them off to prom while praising them for their brilliance and beauty.

Kimora's 22-year-old daughter, Aoki, recently defended Diddy's children amid the now disgraced mogul's arrest.

"What do I think about Diddy? I think his daughters and children are such wonderful people, and I really hope you guys treat them with love and respect, 'cause they're nice kids," Aoki shared in a social media video.

She added, "And it's not their fault that anything — anything, adults — that's adult business. And they are not adults. My little cousins? They are in school, they are not adults. So please treat them like children. That's all I ask."

