Russell Simmons recently shared a video of his daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, practicing yoga in what looks like Bali, sparking speculation that the two have reconciled after a lengthy estrangement.

The Instagram reel, which features Aoki in advanced yoga poses, appears to mark a significant moment in their relationship.

The photos in the video, posted on Friday, January 3, are undated, but seem to have been taken recently. In his heartfelt caption, Russell expressed immense pride in his daughter, stating, "So proud of her, she's a much better version of me."

In the caption, Russell reflected on the spiritual and physical practices he had shared with his daughters, Aoki and Ming Lee, over the years.

"I can remember asking Aoki and Ming to read and review my books on yogic science. The girls and I would meditate every morning before I took them to school...I was so adamant about these devotional books and practices that I knew I ran the risk of pushing them away, but God has a way with his students," the entrepreneur, writer and record executive penned in the lengthy caption. "He picks his devotees. The great teachers will tell you that yogic science is also the science of physical and mental health or the science of happiness, so I always prayed that these practices/ideas would take shape. Well, for over six weeks we have practiced daily, sometimes 2x a day. We have meditated and gone to kirtan sessions where we sing to God and we have been in the company of devotional beings who exude happiness."

This potential reunion follows a public fallout in June 2023, when Aoki accused her father of verbal abuse, leading to a widely publicized family dispute.

The Harvard University grad wrote in an Instagram caption: "My father is not well, for years, he needs help and won't accept that he refuses to acknowledge he is not himself. He has threatened and bullied my sister, my grandma, he has harassed my grandma in the middle of the night in poor health, send a man to my sisters apartment at 2am to scare her. He lashes out at ANYONE who does not say 'oh Russell everything is fine.' Well it's not fine. If 'I never get a fashion job again' like he threatens, I'll be a lawyer I guess and work in criminal Justice."

She added: "Sure I love my job but if he takes it away from me I won't die. You don't threaten my sister and grandma and mother and say 'who's gonna believe you I'm Russell Simmons nobody thinks I'm crazy' well he is."

Back in October, Russell took to social media to reveal his secrets to living a healthy lifestyle, and based on fan feedback — they simply weren't buying it.

The Def Jam Recordings co-founder posted an encouraging spiritual word, however, fans seemed to be distracted by Simmons' physical features, as the 67-year-old was posted up shirtless.

In addition to fans' petty feedback on his figure, they didn't forget to call out his untimely relocation overseas, as it is suspected amongst fans that Simmons fled to Bali amid accusations of his sexual assault.

Russell was accused by a former Def Jam staff member of a 1995 rape.

In response, Russell denied any wrongdoing, stating that the claims were covered under a 1997 agreement in which Jane Doe had released him from liability. Additionally, he cited that he now lives in Bali and no longer owns property in New York, making the case irrelevant.