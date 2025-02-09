With Taylor Swift in the crowd for the second year of the Super Bowl, novelty bets have become incredibly popular. Bets on Travis Kelce's proposal are surging like there's no tomorrow.

According to Daily Mail UK, BetOnline and Bovada, which are not authorized to operate in the US, are the ones that will profit from the unconventional wagers, such as whether Travis Kelce will pop the question to Taylor Swift following the game.

Other unconventional wagers include what Swift could be wearing or the songs Kendrick Lamar would play during halftime.

Rumors and speculations about them marrying very soon have been circulating for some time, even before they reached their first anniversary.

Recently, the mayor of Kansas City even said he would love to marry Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

In an interview with CNN News Central on Friday, Quinton Lucas stated that he would be overjoyed to perform their wedding ceremony. When the Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans on Super Bowl Sunday, which President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend, there have been rumors that Swift and Kelce may get engaged.

"I am excited to officiate the wedding," Lucas said. "That would be the biggest job I could ever have. Forget before [being] the mayor. You're the officiant for Travis and Taylor [Swift]! It would be a bigger wedding than Princess Diana and Prince Charles. It would be huge."

The tight end hasn't given any indications that he plans to pop the question after the big game, even though the couple has been dating for more than a year, and Swift is set to support Kelce by going to her second Super Bowl. At best, he has been elusive in answering all questions about it.

During a press conference in New Orleans on Monday, a reporter asked Kelce if he intended to get engaged at the Super Bowl. Kelce responded, "Wouldn't you like to know?"

He shifted the topic once more when asked directly if he intended to propose to Swift on Sunday.

"A Super Bowl ring? Next question," he responded.