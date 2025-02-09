Kendrick Lamar headlined the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on Sunday, February 9, 2025, with special guest SZA.

Before the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles bout, Lamar took to the Caesars Superdome's field in New Orleans, Louisiana, giving a head-turning show.

Lamar delivered a memorable show infused with energy and cultural significance.

During Thursday's press conference, Lamar emphasized the importance of highlighting hip-hop, stating it "puts the culture at the forefront, where it needs to be." His performance included hits such as "HUMBLE.," "DNA," and "All the Stars," captivating the audience with his dynamic presence.

Lamar was joined by singer SZA, who will accompany him on his upcoming tour. Tennis legend Serena Williams made a surprise appearance as a dancer, while actor Samuel L. Jackson portrayed Uncle Sam.

Behind the scenes, the Halftime show was produced by DPS, with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers. The creative direction was handled by pgLang, Lamar's media company, while Hamish Hamilton directed the telecast.

Desiree Perez, the CEO of Roc Nation, provided insight into the process behind choosing performers for the Super Bowl Halftime show, emphasizing why Lamar was the ideal choice for this year's event.

Perez revealed that discussions included several potential artists, with Lil Wayne being among those considered. However, Roc Nation, who has been in partnership with the NFL since 2020, ultimately decided that the 37-year-old, a Compton, California, native, was the right artist to take the stage.

"He's [Lamar] had an incredible year, very deserving of the attention," Perez told Nola.com in January. "The Grammys also acknowledged that. That's part of the consideration" for the Halftime show.

She admitted how she doesn't "choose the artist, but I do believe that definitely there was consideration" for Lil Wayne — who publicly expressed his disappointment for not being chosen to headline the big show in his native city — but ultimately, "Kendrick is the right person for the show at this moment."

This marks the second time Lamar performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show, following his featured role in the 2022 all-star set led by Dr. Dre.

His highly anticipated Super Bowl LIX performance also served as a preview of Lamar and SZA's 2025 Grand National Tour. The 19-date trek kicks off on April 19 in Minnesota and stops in major cities like Atlanta, San Francisco, and Los Angeles before wrapping up in Washington, D.C., on June 18.