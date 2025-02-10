The fallout from Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show continues, with Boosie Badazz adding his voice to the mix — this time focusing on Serena Williams' unexpected cameo.

Lamar's performance, which included several pointed jabs at Drake on Sunday, Feb. 9, featured Williams performing a crip walk in a blue tennis outfit, recreating her iconic celebration from the 2012 London Olympics.

Boosie, known for his unfiltered takes, took to X to weigh in on the moment.

"SERENA GIVING HEARTBROKEN BY DRAKE VIBES ‼️‼️🤣🤣," he wrote, referencing the tennis legend's past relationship with Drake and the apparent symbolism of her appearance during Lamar's performance.

SERENA GIVING HEARTBROKEN BY DRAKE VIBES ‼️‼️🤣🤣 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) February 10, 2025

Williams' presence was widely seen as a part of Lamar's ongoing feud with the Toronto rapper.

The Halftime Show also included other digs at Drake, born Aubrey Drake Graham, as Lamar wore a diamond "a" pendant and performed "Not Like Us," where he accuses Drake of questionable behavior.

However, Williams' crip walk stole the spotlight, with fans and celebrities alike discussing its impact.

Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, took to X to express his support, calling it a "pretty fantastic halftime show" and praising his wife's performance.

Pretty fantastic halftime show. — Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) February 10, 2025

He also shared updates in real-time leading up to the show.

Kendrick Bowl is about to Kickoff. pic.twitter.com/PMKZYx5HqG — Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) February 9, 2025

Halftime show about to start and no one has left their seats pic.twitter.com/KgXOpYkWJp — Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) February 10, 2025

Around 2011, rumors began circulating about a romantic involvement between Serena Williams and Drake.

The Canadian rapper was frequently spotted at Williams' tennis matches, cheering her on from the stands. Their connection seemed evident, with Drake, 38, often expressing admiration for the tennis star. In 2015, the duo was seen together at various events, further fueling speculation about their relationship. Despite the public's interest, neither confirmed the nature of their bond.

By the end of that year, the pair appeared to have parted ways. Williams began dating Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, whom she married in 2017. Drake, known for channeling personal experiences into his music, released the track "Too Good" in 2016, which he later revealed was inspired by his relationship with Williams.

Super Bowl halftime show babyyyyyyyyy pic.twitter.com/zufoSNdNhe — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 10, 2025

Reflecting on her Super Bowl performance, Williams humorously noted in a video she posted on X backstage, "Man, I did not crip walk like that at Wimbledon. Ooo! I would've been fined!"

She concluded: "It was all love."