Beverly Ortega, a 30-year-old contestant on "The Bachelor" season 29, recently revealed the real reason behind her unexpected departure during the third episode of the show.

Ortega, an insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, New York, was forced to leave after a sudden medical emergency. She had been anticipating a one-on-one date with Bachelor Grant Ellis when she began experiencing severe stomach pain.

In an emotional interview on the "Bachelor Happy Hour podcast," Ortega described how the pain began after taking a nap.

At first, she thought it could be food poisoning or a mild stomach issue, but it quickly escalated into excruciating pain that lasted for 12 hours. "I was like, 'OK, maybe I just need to go to the bathroom,' but it kept getting worse," she explained.

After the pain became unbearable, Ortega was taken to a hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with appendicitis.

"I didn't think it was anything serious," she recalled. "But after three hours in the ER, the doctor told me, 'You have appendicitis. You need emergency surgery.'"

Ortega, who had previously undergone gallbladder surgery in 2018, was faced with the emotional challenge of having major surgery away from home, with no family or friends nearby for support.

"I was about to have major surgery on an organ, and I'm by myself in California," she said.

Beverly Ortega Talks About Her Physical and Emotional Recovery

According to E!News, despite the physical pain, Ortega remained remarkably composed, not shedding a single tear during the experience. "I'm losing organs left and right," she said, referring to both her gallbladder and appendix being removed.

After a successful surgery, Ortega was able to return home to New York, but the emotional impact of leaving the show suddenly stayed with her for weeks.

She admitted that it took her some time to recover fully, as she left wondering about the connection she was building with Grant.

Although their relationship didn't get much screen time, Ortega fondly recalled the sweet moments they shared and expressed regret over not being able to say a proper goodbye.

Looking ahead, she remains optimistic about her reality TV journey. She is open to joining Bachelor in Paradise, as her ultimate goal has always been to find a lasting relationship and start a family.

Despite her disappointment, Ortega believes everything happens for a reason, reflecting on the unusual timing of her medical emergency, which occurred right before an important date.