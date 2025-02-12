Vince Neil narrowly escaped from the plane crash that killed his long-time pilot on Monday, thanks to the Motley Crue frontman's decision to celebrate his 64th birthday in Florida.

The private jet owned by Neil crashed while landing at Scottsdale Airport after a reported landing gear failure. Pilot Joie Vitosky, 78, died in the crash, and Vince's girlfriend Rain Hannah Andreani, 43, and two others were also injured seriously.

Neil had not been on the jet in the accident. According to Neil's friend, Lance Graves, who spoke to TMZ, the musician was in Florida getting a few more days of birthday festivities because he didn't have to be in Arizona for Andreani's barrel racing competition until Thursday.

Vitosky, a Marine Corps veteran with 60 years of flying experience, daughter Jana Schertzer called her father a hero for the way he handled the crash. And she credits her old man for saving the lives of the passengers.

Barrel racing cowgirl Andreani suffered five broken ribs and will not compete in the Royal Crown's three-day event in Buckeye, Arizona. She is now in recovery.

Fatal Private Jet Crash in Scottsdale Blamed on Landing Gear Failure

As per the New York Post, officials said the Learjet 35A experienced landing gear failed upon touching down, causing it to hit an idle Gulfstream 200. It happened at around 2:39 p.m., following a flight from Austin, Texas.

A statement from the City of Scottsdale said that first responders arrived within a minute. The airport had been shut temporarily but was reopened Tuesday morning.

"According to initial reports, the Learjet's left main landing gear failed upon landing, leading to the collision," it said.

Neil's attorney, Jim Albasini, said, as quoted by the New York Post, "The thoughts and prayers of Mr. Neil go out to all parties involved. He is grateful for the critical aid provided by first responders."

Motley Crue also shared their condolences on social media and indicated that they will be helping the family of the deceased pilot.

The National Transportation Safety Board is looking into the crash.