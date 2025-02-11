Vince Neil, the lead vocalist of Mötley Crüe, avoided tragedy as his private jet was involved in a fatal crash at an Arizona airport.

Neil himself was not aboard the aircraft, but his girlfriend, Rain Hannah, was among the passengers who survived, per TMZ.

According to Allen Kovac, Mötley Crüe's manager, Neil was unharmed as he was not on the plane during the accident. Kovac confirmed to the outlet the singer is safe.

Sources close to the situation revealed that Rain Hannah, 54, and her friend, Ashley, were traveling on the jet and sustained injuries during the incident. Rain reportedly broke five ribs and was taken to the hospital, but both women survived. Additionally, the dogs traveling with them were unharmed and rescued.

NEW: Video shows the moment a Learjet—registered to Chromed in Hollywood, which is registered in Wyoming with a principal agent listed as Vince Neil—crashed into a plane at Scottsdale Airport.https://t.co/ERNb9pw765 pic.twitter.com/Cvajjy7y9L — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) February 11, 2025

Tragically, the pilot of the aircraft lost their life in the crash. In a statement, the band expressed their condolences, saying their "heart goes out to the victims' families involved."

Kovac also shared that Neil is grateful Rain and her friend are safe and extended his sympathies to the families of the victims. The band is now exploring ways to support those affected by the tragedy.

The crash occurred Monday, Feb. 10 at Scottsdale Airport when Neil's jet veered off the runway while landing, colliding with another aircraft.

Airport officials reported that emergency responders arrived quickly, and the airport temporarily closed its runways during the investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that the left main landing gear of the plane malfunctioned, leading to the collision.

The jet involved is registered to Chromed in Hollywood, a company owned by Neil. Further details about the crash are still under investigation.