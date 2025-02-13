Kim Kardashian spoke about the challenges of dealing with significant changes in a partner's behavior, subtly referring to her split from Kanye West without naming him directly.

The reality star opened up during a conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner, and sister, Khloé Kardashian, about the emotional toll of a marriage ending when circumstances shift dramatically.

Khloé, who is navigating her emotional journey post-divorce, shared her experience of how drug addiction affected her marriage to Lamar Odom.

She reflected on the love they shared despite the painful circumstances that led to their separation.

Kim, empathizing with her sister, discussed how hard it is when a partner's personality changes in a way that makes them unrecognizable.

"I've been there, when you don't foresee something happening that really changes a person's personality," Kim said. "And then they're not the same person and you can't ever get that person back, but you can't live with the new person, you know, like, I get it."

While Kim didn't mention West's controversial actions directly, People said it was clear she was referencing her complicated divorce.

She explained how difficult it is when a marriage ends not because of personal reasons but because of unexpected changes in the relationship.

"It's tougher when you don't want your marriage to end off of like your personal reasons, but circumstances change that force your marriage to end," she added in a confessional.

Kim Kardashian Faces Criticism for Silence on Kanye West's Controversial Behavior

Kim and West, who share four children, filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage. Their relationship had been tumultuous, especially as West struggled with bipolar disorder and made controversial statements that sparked a public backlash.

Kim's words during this episode seem to subtly address the emotional turmoil she went through as her marriage unraveled. Meanwhile, tension remains in Kim's extended family due to West's recent controversial statements.

According to Daily Mail, a source revealed that her ex's anti-Semitic posts, which included praising Adolf Hitler and promoting hate speech, have upset Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's ex.

Scott, who was raised Jewish, is reportedly frustrated with Kim's silence on the issue, believing her failure to address West's comments is harmful to their children.

Despite the ongoing drama, Kim has made her stance clear in the past. She condemned hate speech, including West's anti-Semitic remarks, stating, "Hate speech is never OK or excusable."

She also voiced her support for the Jewish community, calling for an end to violence and hatred directed toward them. Sources close to Kim suggest that her friends and family have encouraged her to address the issue publicly, especially as West's behavior continues to draw attention.